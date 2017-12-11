Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd.: Appointment of Joint Broker

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2017 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM: ECO, TSX-V: EOG), the oil and gas exploration company with licences in highly prospective regions in South America and Africa, announces that it has appointed Pareto Securities Ltd as Joint Broker with immediate effect. Pareto Securities is an independent full-service investment bank headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with more than 400 employees located in offices in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, United Kingdom, France, Germany, USA, Singapore and Australia.



For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following:



Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas: +1 (416) 250 1955

Gil Holzman, CEO

Colin Kinley, COO

Alan Friedman, VP

Strand Hanson Limited (Financial & Nominated Adviser): +44 (0) 20 7409 3494

James Harris

Rory Murphy

James Bellman

Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Joint Broker): +44 (0) 20 3463 5000

Oliver Stansfield

Jonathan Evans

Robert Beenstock



Pareto Securities Limited (Joint Broker): +44 (0) 20 7786 4370, +44 (0) 20 7786 4382, +44 (0) 20 7786 4398, +44 (0) 20 7786 4375

Soren Clausen

Davide Finelli

Matilda Mäkitalo

Peterhouse Corporate Finance (retail market advisor): +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Eran Zucker



Blytheweigh (PR): +44 (0) 20 7138 3204

Nick Elwes

Tim Blythe



Notes to editors:

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM listed oil and gas exploration and production Company with interests in Guyana and Namibia where significant oil discoveries have been made.

The Group aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through oil exploration, appraisal and development activities in stable emerging markets, in partnership with major oil companies, including Tullow and AziNam.

In Guyana, Eco Guyana holds a 40 per cent. working interest alongside Tullow Oil (60 per cent.) in the 1,800 km2 Orinduik Block in the shallow water of the prospective Suriname Guyana basin. The Orinduik Block is adjacent and updip to the deep-water Liza Field, recently discovered by ExxonMobil and Hess, which is estimated to contain as much as 2.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent, making it one of a handful of billion-barrel discoveries in the last half-decade.

In Namibia, the Company holds interests in four offshore petroleum licences totalling approximately 25,000 km2 with over 2.3 billion barrels of prospective P50 resources in the Wallis and Lüderitz Basins. These four licences, Cooper, Guy, Sharon and Tamar are being developed alongside partners, which include Tullow Oil, AziNam and NAMCOR. Significant 3D and 2D surveys and interpretation have been completed with drilling preparations expected to begin in 2018.

SOURCE: Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd.

