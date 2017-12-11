

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Monthly NAV Update for October 2017



11 December 2017



NB Private Equity Partners Limited ('NBPE' or the 'Company'), a closed-end private equity investment company, today announced an updated Net Asset Value ('NAV') for the month ended 31 October 2017.



Key Highlights



* Monthly and annual NAV development: Month 31 Oct-17 31 Oct-17 (Returns based on USD) YTD LTM



Total return NAV development 0.5% 9.2% 15.8% per Share[1]



NAV development per Share 0.5% 5.8% 12.2%



* 31 October 2017 NAV per Share of $16.84 (£12.68) increased $0.08 (£0.18) from $16.76 (£12.50) NAV per Share at 30 September 2017



* NBPE's NAV increase of $4.0 million during the month included:



* $3.5 million of unrealised gains attributable to the receipt of new valuation information, or $0.07 per share * $2.0 million of other unrealised gains, or $0.04 per share, attributable to public securities, mark-to-market gains and realised adjustments * $1.2 million of accrued cash and payment in kind ('PIK') interest from the income investment portfolio, or $0.02 per share * ($2.7) million decrease in NAV attributable to value changes to other assets and liabilities during the month



Portfolio Valuation



The value of NBPE's private equity portfolio as of 31 October 2017 was based on the following information[2]:



* 17% of the private equity fair value was valued as of 31 October 2017



* 8% in private direct investments * 7% in public securities * 2% in credit-related fund investments



* 82% of the private equity fair value was valued as of 30 September 2017



* 73% in private direct investments * 9% in fund investments



* 1% of the private equity fair value was valued as of 30 June 2017



* 1% in fund investments



Portfolio Commentary



During October, NBPE funded $66.4 million to four new direct equity investments including QPark, a European parking services provider, Telxius, a telecom infrastructure company, Cortefiel, a European fashion retailer, and an undisclosed business services company. These investments had been committed to over the course of the year and closed during the month of October. NBPE also completed an additional funding to the previously announced investment in Staples during the month. NBPE funded $11.7 million to one new income investment in StandardAero, an aerospace services company, and an additional funding to FirstLight Fiber, a fiber optics network provider.



In terms of distributions, NBPE received $5.2 million during October, including $1.1 million from equity co-investments as a result of partial realisations, $2.2 million from income investments, consisting of principal and interest payments, and $1.8 million from fund investments.



For further information, please contact:



NBPE Investor Relations +1 214 647 9593



Neustria Partners +44 20 3021 2580 Nick Henderson Nick.Henderson@neustriapartners.com Robert Bailhache Robert.Bailhache@neustriapartners.com Charles Gorman Charles.Gorman@neustriapartners.com



ABOUT NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED NBPE is a closed-end private equity investment company with class A ordinary shares admitted to trading on the Premium Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Amsterdam. NBPE has 2022 ZDP Shares admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. NBPE holds a diversified portfolio of direct equity investments, direct income investments and fund investments selected by the NB Alternatives group of Neuberger Berman, diversified across private equity asset class, geography, industry, vintage year, and sponsor.



ABOUT NEUBERGER BERMAN Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies-including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds-on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 19 countries, Neuberger Berman's team is approximately 1,900 professionals, as of September 30, 2017. The company was named the #1 firm in Pensions & Investments 2016 Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm fosters an investment culture of fundamental research and independent thinking. It manages $284 billion in client assets as of September 30, 2017. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.



[1] Assumes reinvestment of dividends on the ex-dividend date and reflects cumulative returns over time period shown. [2] Please refer to the valuation methodology section of the monthly report for a description of the Manager's valuation policy. While some valuation data is as of 30 September 2017 and 30 June 2017, the Manager's analysis and historical experience lead the Manager to believe that this approximates fair value at 31 October 2017.



