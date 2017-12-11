Correction refers to number of shares.



At the request of Acconeer AB, 556872-7654, Acconeer AB shares will be traded on First North as from December 11, 2017.



The company has 11,829,500 shares as per today's date.



Short name: ACCON Maximum number of shares to be listed: 11,829,500 ISIN code: SE0010546242 Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 147041 ADT Value: 4,000,000 Company Registration Number: 556872-7654 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: Other Equities MIC code: FNSE Trading currency: SEK



Classification



Code Name 9000 Technology 9500 Technology



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 70 845 73 70.