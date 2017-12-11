Andy Ahn Head of Marketing, Suprema Inc. Email: andyahn@suprema.co.kr

SEOUL, KOREA, Dec 11, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema, Inc., a leading global provider of biometrics and security technologies, today announced that the company has been recognized as one of the top 50 largest security company in A&S's 2017 Security 50 rankings. In this year's rankings, Suprema moved up in its ranking from 31st to 30th with its 2016 annual revenue of US$66.2 million. Since 2011, Suprema has been ranked in Security 50 for 7 consecutive years and is the only dedicated biometrics company in 2016 rankings.The Security 50 from A&S magazine is an annual rankings of publicly listed physical security manufacturers around the globe solely based on their financial performance (sales revenue). On the rankings, companies' businesses range from biometrics, access control, video surveillance, alarms and integrated security solutions.In the 2017 Security 50 rankings, Suprema is the only dedicated biometrics company among the 'Access Control Product Group', and Suprema ranked 4th in Access Control rankings after multi-nationals including Assa Abloy, Allegion and Nedap."We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the key player in security industry by listing our name on the prestigious 2017 Security 50 rankings. This is an incredible reflection of overarching vision and innovations of Suprema's technology, products and solutions. When it comes to biometrics, the market focus is shifting from technological advances to user convenience while user acceptance is rapidly growing with widespread of biometrics-enabled smartphones."As credential management and interoperability are becoming more important, we will put more effort into better delivering identity management solutions while maintaining the best-available biometric technologies over the competition," said Brian Song, CEO at Suprema.About Security 50Security 50, conducted by a&s International, is one of the most comprehensive and influential reports in the industry that ranks the top security manufacturers in the world. The annual Security 50 ranking is based upon product sales revenue, gross profit, and profit margin during the previous fiscal year. To find out the full list of 2017 Security 50 Rankings, please visit https://goo.gl/81fQev.About Suprema Inc.Suprema is a leading global provider of biometrics and security technology. By combining world renowned biometric algorithms with superior engineering, Suprema continually designs and develops industry leading products and solutions. Suprema's extensive range of portfolio includes biometric access control systems, time & attendance solutions, fingerprint live scanners, mobile authentication solutions and embedded fingerprint modules. Suprema has worldwide sales network in over 130 countries and is one of the world's Top 50 security company in its turnover (ranked in A&S's Security 50, 2010-2017). For more information, please visit www.supremainc.com.Source: Suprema Inc.Contact:Copyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.