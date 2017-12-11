

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's consumer price inflation slowed for the second straight month in November, figures from Statistics Norway showed Monday.



Inflation eased slightly to 1.1 percent from 1.2 percent in October. Prices were expected to rise again by 1.2 percent.



Similarly, core inflation eased to 1 percent from 1.1 percent a month ago, while it was expected to rise to 1.2 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in November.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, held steady at 1 percent in November. The index grew 0.3 percent on month, after staying flat in October.



Another report from the statistical office showed that producer price inflation rose to a 7-month high, to 9.7 percent in November from 9 percent in October. This was the fastest since April 2017, when prices climbed 12.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 3.2 percent versus 2.5 percent in October.



