

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Scottish Investment Trust plc (SCIN.L) reported return on ordinary activities before tax of 67.06 million pounds for the year to 31 October 2017 compared to 195.26 million pounds, prior year. Return attributable to shareholders decreased to 65.81 million pounds from 193.72 million pounds. Return per share was 75.52 pence compared to 190.66 pence.



On revenue basis, fiscal year return on ordinary activities before tax decreased to 21.35 million pounds from 23.50 million pounds. Return per share was 23.06 pence compared to 21.62 pence.



For the fiscal year, net gains on investments held at fair value through profit and loss was 50.82 million pounds compared to 177.33 million pounds, last year.



The Board recommended a final dividend of 14.5 pence per share which, if approved, will mean that the total regular dividend for the year will increase by 48.1% to 20.0 pence. The Board also recommended a special dividend of 5.0 pence per share in order to distribute the income generated in the year to 31 October 2017 in excess of the requirements of the proposed regular dividend. If approved, the total dividend for the year will increase by 11.1%.



