

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Finland-based Nokia corp. (NOK) announced Monday the appointment of Joerg Erlemeier as Chief Operating Officer and member of the Group Leadership Team or GLT with immediate effect.



Erlemeier will report to Nokia President and Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Suri. Monika Maurer, who previously held the COO position, will support Erlemeier during a transition period and then leave Nokia to pursue new opportunities outside the company.



Erlemeier was most recently Senior Vice President, Nokia Transformation. He has over 20 years of experience in various leadership positions in Nokia, including heading the Middle East and Africa region, leading Services in Asia-Pacific and Japan and North America, and serving as COO of the Mobile Networks business group.



