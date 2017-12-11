MedShr Receives Honourable Mention at the Startups Awards 2017

LONDON, December 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

MedShr was commended at the Startups Awards in the Founders Pledge Social Impact and App of the Year categories

MedShr - The App for Doctors - has been Highly Commended in the Founders Pledge Social Impact Award and Commended in the App of the Year category at the 2017 Startups Awards.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/535939/MedShr_Logo.jpg )



Developed by doctors, London-based MedShr is a secure app and web platform that allows medical professionals to share knowledge and skills through clinical case discussion.

Founder and CEO of MedShr, Dr Asif Qasim, says "We are delighted to be commended in not one, but two categories at the Startup Awards, as a specialist product competing with general consumer and retail startups. It is very rewarding to be recognised for the work that the MedShr team, and more importantly the MedShr members and Editors are doing to improve healthcare through case discussion."

Established in 2004 by Startups.co.uk, the Startups Awards is the UK's longest-running awards to celebrate and champion the country's most exciting, innovative and game-changing new businesses launched in the last four years. Judges of the awards include beauty entrepreneur Liz Earle MBE, Dragon's Den investor Touker Suleyman and Paul Lindley, founder of Ella's Kitchen. The Startups Awards have an industry-wide reputation for discovering and identifying start-ups that will evolve to become huge brands, market leaders, and, often, household names.

Ian Wallis, Editorial Director for Startups.co.uk: "Funded or not, big or smaller, London-based or not, there seems no end to the deep well of brilliantly innovative, determined, and passionate entrepreneurs in the UK. We're in awe of what our finalists and entrants have achieved."

MedShr recently won Best UK Health & Wellbeing Product at the World Summit Awards 2017, and last year won Facebook Start's Social Good App of the Year Award in 2016.

About MedShr

MedShr is an app and web platform for the medical community to share and discuss clinical cases. To date, there are over 400,000 members on MedShr engaged in active learning through case discussion.

The MedShr app has been used by doctors in refugee camps to seek specialist advice, and top consultants in the UK, US and Europe to mentor and train junior doctors from every corner of the globe.

Stefania Gancitano, Marketing Executive, Press number: +44(0)779-5421-245