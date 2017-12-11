

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investec plc (INVP.L) issued a statement on its exposure to Steinhoff International holdings NV and its subsidiaries. The Group said it has credit exposures to the Steinhoff Group of companies, which represent a small portion of the group's balance sheet. Currently, Investec is not expecting to suffer any losses on these credit exposures.



Investec said Investec Bank Limited (South Africa) does have certain derivative exposures linked to the Steinhoff share price, where a trading loss could materialise. The Group said the loss could be zero but the maximum potential loss could be approximately 3% of the Investec group's post-tax operating profit.



The group also said its associate investment, The IEP Group, has no exposure to the Steinhoff Group of companies, and Markus Jooste who was a director on their board resigned last week.



