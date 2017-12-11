In the period 4 December 2017 to 8 December 2017, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 3.9 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 211.6 million were bought back, equivalent to 70.5 % of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 49:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 4 December 2017 12,195 72.00 878,040 5 December 2017 12,195 72.00 878,40 6 December 2017 9,756 72.50 707,310 7 December 2017 9,756 72.87 710,920 8 December 2017 9,756 74.00 721,944 Accumulated during the period 53,658 72.61 3,896,254 Accumulated under the share 3,513,408 60.21 211,552,323 buyback programme



Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission



Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 5,817,513 own shares, equivalent to 3.5% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:



Cristina Rønde Hefting, Investor Relations Manager, on tel. +45 35 47 79 22.





Detailed transaction data



04 December 05 December 06 December 07 December 08 December 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK share share share share share s s s s s ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 12.195 72,00 12.195 72,00 9.756 72,50 9.756 72,87 9.756 74,00 TRQX 0 0 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 12.195 72,00 12.195 72,00 9.756 72,50 9.756 72,87 9.756 74,00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----



04 December 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 12.195 72,00 ---------------------------------------------- 1.500 72,00 XCSE 20171204 9:54:25.515666 3.500 72,00 XCSE 20171204 16:40:13.079089 7.195 72,00 XCSE 20171204 16:44:27.714351



05 December 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 12.195 72,00 ---------------------------------------------- 2.500 72,00 XCSE 20171205 12:17:46.723957 1.096 72,00 XCSE 20171205 16:24:09.611900 324 72,00 XCSE 20171205 16:24:09.611900 1.080 72,00 XCSE 20171205 16:24:09.611900 7.195 72,00 XCSE 20171205 16:44:46.319720



06 December 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 9.756 72,50 ---------------------------------------------- 2.000 72,50 XCSE 20171206 15:03:12.540596 179 72,50 XCSE 20171206 16:24:25.636647 611 72,50 XCSE 20171206 16:24:25.636647 1.210 72,50 XCSE 20171206 16:24:25.636647 5.756 72,50 XCSE 20171206 16:25:50.760289



07 December 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 9.756 72,87 ---------------------------------------------- 1.000 72,50 XCSE 20171207 10:31:41.586017 50 72,50 XCSE 20171207 12:06:21.158653 2.459 73,00 XCSE 20171207 16:14:06.850790 101 73,00 XCSE 20171207 16:14:06.850790 390 73,00 XCSE 20171207 16:14:06.850790 5.756 72,87 XCSE 20171207 16:15:49.087112



08 December 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 9.756 74,00 ---------------------------------------------- 4 72,50 XCSE 20171208 10:15:51.241875 882 73,00 XCSE 20171208 11:53:25.284720 118 73,00 XCSE 20171208 11:53:25.284720 1.000 74,00 XCSE 20171208 15:42:47.250236 996 74,50 XCSE 20171208 16:11:35.490152 1.000 74,50 XCSE 20171208 16:38:02.381668 5.756 74,00 XCSE 20171208 16:40:12.190725



