

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's economy is expected to grow at a steady pace in the fourth quarter, according to survey data from the Bank of France.



Gross domestic product is expected to climb 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter, unchanged from the second estimate released in November. The economy had expanded 0.5 percent in the third quarter.



The survey data today showed that industrial production continued to grow in November. According to business leaders, output is set to expand at a sustained pace in December.



The manufacturing confidence index remained unchanged at 106 in November. The score was forecast to rise to 107.



Service sector activity accelerated in November. Business leaders anticipate a smaller rise in activity in December. The services confidence index also held steady in November, at 102.



Activity expanded sharply in construction in November. Activity is forecast to grow at a slightly slower pace in December.



In construction, the sentiment index rose slightly to 104 from 103 a month ago. This was the highest since December 2007.



