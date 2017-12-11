

WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Centrica plc (CNA.L), an energy and services company, announced Monday that its joint venture Spirit Energy has begun trading as an independent oil and gas operator.



Spirit Energy is the E&P joint venture that combines Centrica's E&P business with Bayerngas Norge AS.



Completion of the transaction, which was announced on July 17, follows receipt of all the required regulatory approvals.



Spirit Energy now becomes a leading independent European E&P company.



Centrica owns 69% of Spirit Energy, with Bayerngas Norge's former shareholders, led by Stadtwerke München Group, owning 31%.



Spirit Energy's 2017 production from the combined portfolios is expected to be around 50 million barrels of oil equivalent or mmboe from 27 producing fields, and total 2016 year end 2P reserves and 2C resources were 625 mmboe.



The company employs more than 700 people in the UK, Norway, Netherlands and Denmark.



The new company will be a robust, self-financing entity, and will invest in the range 400 million pounds to 600 million pounds per annum to deliver sustainable medium-term production of 45-55 mmboe.



The transaction is expected to generate 100 million pounds to150 million pounds net present value of synergies and the joint venture will have the opportunity to strengthen through further consolidation and joint ventures.



Chris Cox, Chief Executive of Spirit Energy, will be joined on the Spirit Energy management team by Andrew le Poidevin as Chief Financial Officer and Gerry Harrison as Chief of Staff.



Spirit Energy's board will be made up of Chris Cox, plus four appointees from Centrica and two from Stadtwerke München. It will be chaired by Centrica's Group Executive Director Mark Hanafin.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX