Valmet: Valmet to supply OptiConcept M containerboard making line for Shanying International in China

Valmet Oyj's press release on December 11, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply an OptiConcept M (http://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/new-lines/opticoncept-m/) containerboard making line for Shanying International Holdings Co., Ltd., in the city of Jingzhou in Hubei province, China. New production line (PM 21) with a wide automation package is designed to produce high-quality testliner grades. By increasing its production capacity, Shanying is aiming for bigger market shares. The start-up of the machine is scheduled for end of the year 2018.

The order is included in Valmet's fourth quarter of 2017 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The total value of order of this type is typically EUR 40-50 million.

"Valmet has a long and successful relationship with Shanying International. Shanying International has six Valmet-supplied paper and board making lines, the latest ones are the two containerboard lines (http://www.valmet.com/media/articles/all-articles/sustainable-boardmaking-at-anhui-shanying/) in Ma'anshan. These earlier projects and our successful OptiConcept M references convinced the customer to choose our reliable and well-proven technology. I am very pleased to say that with this board machine, the number of delivered OptiConcept M machines will be more than a dozen," says Mikko Osara, Vice President of Paper Mills Business Unit at Valmet.

Technical details about the delivery

Valmet's delivery includes a high-speed OptiConcept M containerboard making line from broke (http://www.valmet.com/products/board-and-paper-mills/stock-preparation/) collection to reel. PM 21 producing fluting grades will be equipped with OptiFlo Gap headbox with Aqua layering technology (http://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/headbox/aqua-layering-technology/) for two-layer sheet production with very good layer coverage using only one headbox and a forming unit, as well as OptiFormer Gap (http://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/forming/gap-with-shoe-blade/) former with shoe and blade technology enabling high capacity at high speed, which is the key feature of efficient lightweight containerboard manufacturing. Former with shoe and blade technology gives good strength properties, uniform CD profiles and excellent board formation.

The headbox and former are followed by OptiPress Center (http://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/pressing/optipress-center/) roll based press section, OptiRun Single (http://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/drying/conventional-drying/) dryer section, OptiSizer Film (http://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/sizing/film-application/) sizer, OptiCalender (http://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/calendering/hard-nip-calendering/) hard nip calender, OptiReel Pope (http://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/reeling/reels-without-center-drives/) and OptiCart Stream (http://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/winders-and-roll-handling/parent-roll-handling/cart-with-gravity-loading/) parent roll cart with transfer rails. The delivery will also include related ventilation equipment, runnability components and Valmet DNA machine control (http://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/automation-for-board-and-paper/machine-controls/) and process control (http://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/automation-for-board-and-paper/process-controls/) systems, and Valmet IQ quality measurement system (http://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/automation-for-board-and-paper/quality-management-solutions-for-board-and-paper/). The machine will be delivered with a fabrics package (http://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/services-for-board-and-paper/consumables/paper-machine-clothing/) and an additional production and maintenance support (http://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/services-for-board-and-paper/process-support-and-optimization2/) after take over.

The 8,600-mm-wide (wire) board machine will produce test liner grades. Design production values are the following: basis weight range 80-130 g/m2, design speed 1,500 m/min and daily capacity approx. 1,600 tonnes.

About the customer Shanying International

Shanying International Holdings Co., Ltd., formerly Anhui Shanying Paper Industry Co., Ltd., is a China-based company, principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of paper products. The Company's main products consist of various packaging paper boards, newsprint paper, corrugated cardboard boxes, culture paper and other paper products, which are marketed under the brand name of Shanying. The Company distributes its products within domestic markets, with eastern China as its main market.

OptiConcept M boardmaking machine

