

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:00 am ET Monday, Italy's statistical office Istat is slated to release retail sales data for October. Sales had increased 0.9 percent on month in September.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound, the greenback and the yen, it fell against the franc.



The euro was trading at 0.8818 against the pound, 1.1687 against the franc, 1.1794 against the greenback and 133.77 against the yen around 3:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX