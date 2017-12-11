We are currently experiencing a disturbance on External Test System 4.
Impact
External Test System 4 is currently unavailable for all testing.
Update
External Test System 4 will be unavailable until further notices and information will be sent out when the system is available.
Contact
If you have any questions in regards to this IT-Notice please contact us.
Best Regards
Tech Support Global Market Operations
Group: + 46 8 405 6750
technicalsupport@nasdaq.com http://business.nasdaq.com/
