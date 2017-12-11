NMS Properties, Inc.: Los Angeles Real Estate Developers Focus on the Finest Luxury Upgrades by Neil Shekhter

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2017 / Real estate developers in Los Angeles are focusing on expanded floor plans with the finest upgrades in luxurious amenities. Specific rooms are receiving bigger and better improvements than others, especially those where residents spend the greatest amount of time while at home. One room in particular-the bathroom- is receiving more of attention over the others more recently, due to the increasing need to relax and retreat from the harsh stresses of daily modern life.

Buyers have in mind a specific list of highly desirable wants when it comes to a luxurious bathroom. At the top of the list is a soaking tub to wash away the stress and strain of daily life. Buyers also want an oasis of greenery, especially if the room does not have any windows. For bathrooms that do feature windows, privacy is absolutely crucial with curtains blinds, or frosted and tinted glass. To finish off the pampered look, radiant heated flooring is also an upscale plus.

Marketing The Complete Real Estate Package.

Marketing luxury real estate in Los Angeles is truly about representing a complete package. Buyers desire being in the whole space on a day-to-day basis and feeling completely comfortable and relaxed. Bathrooms can be presented as a real focal point when described in marketing materials as glamorous and extremely beautiful. Homes have often been considered as sanctuaries, so marketing the real estate in this way will make it more attractive to buyers if depicted honestly.

Even though rooms in a particular real estate option may not have all the amenities a buyer wants does not mean the property should be passed on. Home improvement investments can provide tremendous boosts to property appreciation value over time. It is important for a buyer to consider absolutely essential amenities to his or her lifestyle and whether or not additional amenities can be added to the space at a later time.

Marble and stone are strong and durable choice materials for countertops, and for floors and walls as well. Pairing smooth marble and rugged stone with plush rugs provides a powerful aphrodisiac for the senses. If further warmth to the area is desired, natural wood furniture and shelving creates a complementing and pleasing snugness texture to this hidden sanctuary retreat.

Color Choices And Lighting Matter For Buyers

Buyers look for simplicity and serenity when it comes to the color palette design of the rooms of a real estate property, and the bathroom matters most. Plain white is the preferred color choice, as it reflects cleanliness. Neutral colors are also acceptable, and the paint should be one that is easy to clean and resistant to mold growth. Brass and gold plating on drawers and appliances add a sense of royalty to a room's décor. Bathtubs, whirlpools and showers should feature nickel plated faucets that bounce lighting throughout the room to enhance widespread ambiance.

Spotlight all this posh decor and color palettes with proper lighting. Chandeliers and recessed or swaying pendant lights sparkle throughout to give a destination spa feel to any bathroom. Many developers and home renovators are also harnessing natural sunlight with floor-to-ceiling windows with a frosted tint to keep privacy protected. Certain vanities feature integrated nightlights to aid in sophistication and elegance.

Technology Adds to Opulence

Many luxury bathrooms are making use of the newest advances in technology to make them more attractive to buyers. Some features include surround sound systems with karaoke and recording options, embedded televisions in mirrors and state-of-the-art toilets and washbasins. The deluxe toilets feature heated seating, automatic opening and closing of the seats and lids, and touchscreen remote controls customizable for each member of the household's preferences for music and more.

These amenities allow for the spa to come to the consumer and provide an elegant retreat from the stresses of daily life. Real estate developers are raising the standards in floor plans and luxury upgrades, making more houses truly feel like there is no place like home.

Neil Shekhter is the CEO of NMS Properties, a privately owned real estate management firm that specializes in multi-family and mixed-use properties in the Greater Los Angeles Area and in Santa Monica. Founded by Neil Shekhter in 1988, NMS currently manages more than 70 properties.



