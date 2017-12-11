Government Economic Reform Spurs Investments to Drive Kuwait Cloud Computing Market

Private and hybrid cloud IaaS providers should focus on turnkey services to support large enterprise migration to the cloud, finds Frost & Sullivan's Digital Transformation team

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past two years, the Kuwaiti government passed a series of economic reform measures as well as labour and privatisation laws. They are expected to create private and public sector investment programmes worth $115 billion in four years. With the right level of preparedness, Kuwait has the potential to become a large adopter of cloud services; however, unreliable internet connectivity, use of legacy systems, absence of economies of scale, and lack of independent regulatory bodies are factors hindering market growth.

Frost & Sullivan's research, Kuwait Cloud Computing Market-Macro Outlook and Technology Trends, 2017, explores opportunities for infrastructure development in the cloud market, including planning and implementing best practices in Kuwait. It assesses major growth patterns, challenges, and investment opportunities with insights on short-term and long-term vertical cloud solution implementation.

"Cloud service providers are yet to find the perfect fit and function for the whole market as technology adoption levels vary across verticals," said Frost & Sullivan Digital Transformation Director Benoy C.S. "To capitalise on untapped growth opportunities, private and hybrid cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service providers should focus on turnkey services to support large enterprise migration to the cloud."

Key drivers for Kuwait's cloud market adoption include:

Ease of implementation;

Reduced IT infrastructure investment;

High per-capita income;

Investment in high-speed broadband; and

Usage- or subscription-based pricing models, enabling scalability.

"Hybrid and public cloud services are gathering momentum in small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs). This growth is attributed to telecommunication (telcos) providers' role in cloud investment," noted Benoy. "However, investment in data centres will remain a focal point of telcos' investment strategies as they look to add a new cloud service layer to their operations."

