DGAP-Media / 2017-12-11 / 10:01 EQS Group, in its first two months since receiving accreditation as issuing authority for Legal Entity Identifiers (LEI), has already issued around 2,000 standardized financial identification numbers worldwide via EQS LEI MANAGER (www.lei-manager.com [1]), the official LEI portal of EQS. Companies require a LEI in order to comply with all requirements of the EU Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II) and the accompanying MiFIR Regulation. Time is running out for companies to receive a LEI: as of January 2018, companies without a LEI will no longer be able to publish voting rights notifications or insider information and proprietary transactions of executives. Banks, fund companies and companies that engage in derivative transactions have required an identification code for several years. "We expect to receive a large number of applications at year's end. Although the LEI will be mandatory for companies in just three weeks' time, many companies haven't fully prepared for the new EU regulations to take effect. Particularly now, as time runs out for companies to comply, we can help our customers quickly and easily. As a rule, companies applying for a LEI number receive one on the same day," explains Sven Schenkluhn, Head of EQS Group's Data Services business unit. EQS's EUR49 fee is also currently the most attractive initial application fee in Europe. EQS is one of only three dozen certified LEI issuers worldwide. In its first few weeks as an issuer, EQS received applications from virtually every European country, as well as from Japan, Canada and the United States. Applying for a LEI at www.lei-manager.com [1] is fast and simple. The EQS Group's Data Services team will also be responsible for the complete hosting, administration and transfer of the LEI to EQS's LEI MANAGER. *Contact:* Alexander Mrohs +49 (0)89 210 298-420 alexander.mrohs@eqs.com *About EQS Group:* EQS Group is a leading international technology provider for Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and Compliance. More than 8,000 companies worldwide trust EQS's products and services to securely, efficiently, and simultaneously fulfil complex national and international disclosure and compliance requirements, and to reach stakeholders globally. The EQS COCKPIT, a cloud-based platform, digitally maps the workflows of IR, Communications and Compliance Officers, communicates with the company's website, and distributes company releases via one of the most important global newswires. With additional products such as websites, IR tools, digital reports, and webcasting solutions, EQS Group is a digital single source provider. EQS Group was founded in Munich, Germany in 2000 and has developed from a start-up to an international group with offices in the world's key financial markets. The group employs around 400 professionals globally. End of Media Release Issuer: EQS Group AG Key word(s): Finance 2017-12-11 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: EQS Group AG Karlstr. 47 80333 Munich Germany Phone: +49(0)89 210298-0 Fax: +49(0)89 210298-49 E-mail: info@eqs.com Internet: www.eqs.com ISIN: DE0005494165 WKN: 549416 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 637515 2017-12-11 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=53ee16ee1ba5b439c91075e226d70994&application_id=637515&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

