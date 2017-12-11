

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales decreased in October after recovering a month ago, the statistical office Istat said Monday.



Retail sales fell 1 percent month-on-month, reversing a 0.8 percent rise in September. A similar large decline was last seen in November 2016.



Sale of food products dropped 0.9 percent and that of non-food products decreased 1 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales slid 2.1 percent in contrast to September's 3.1 percent increase, data showed.



In volume terms, retail sales volume decreased 1.1 percent in October from September and by 2.9 percent from the previous year.



