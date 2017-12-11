

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro rose against its major counterparts in the early European session on Monday.



The euro climbed to 4-day highs of 0.8825 against the pound and 1.1796 against the greenback, from their earlier lows of 0.8773 and 1.1762 respectively. The euro rose to 1.1694 against the franc from its earlier low of 1.1676. Against the yen, the euro advanced to a 1-week high of 133.88 from an earlier low of 133.52.



If the euro continues its uptrend ,it is likely to find its resistance around 0.89 against the pound, 1.184 against the greenback, 1.17 against the franc and 134.2 against the yen.



