

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares were marginally higher on Monday, mirroring positive cues from Wall Street Friday and a positive trend across Asia this morning, after data showed the U.S. economy created more jobs than expected last month and the U.K. reached a divorce deal with the European Union, setting stage to move on to future trade talks post-Brexit.



The benchmark DAX was up 13 points or 0.10 percent at 13,164 in late opening deals after climbing 0.8 percent on Friday.



Banks were mixed, with Commerzbank rising 0.9 percent while Deutsche Bank edged down marginally.



Troubled retailer Steinhoff soared 17 percent to snap three sessions of heavy losses.



Siemens rallied 1.5 percent after Morgan Stanley raised its target price on the stock.



Wirecard lost 2.8 percent after signing a pact to enter into exclusive negotiations with Crédit Agricole Payment Services.



Utility RWE slid half a percent on reports that the company is looking for opportunities to acquire more power plants.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX