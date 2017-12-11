HAZZA engages VAPHR for development of its global unified payment network

HONG KONG, Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The HAZZA network team is pleased to announce the engagement of leading blockchain experts VAPHR Inc. for the migration and enhancement of Octo3's existing payment network to blockchain technology, enabling global payment participants to connect to other participants seamlessly.

VAPHR is involved in creating, funding and building business models that use technologies including blockchain, cryptology and artificial intelligence. Its founder, Mr. Aron Dutta was the Global Head of Blockchain at IBM and Managing Director at Cisco Systems on Fintech (Financial Technology).

VAPHR is looking forward to working with HAZZA. "We are pleased to be partnering with HAZZA to migrate and enhance the platform which is agnostic to both traditional payment methods and tokens and can process all, anytime and anywhere," said Aron Dutta, CEO, Founder and Chairman of VAPHR.

HAZZA is on course for the HAZZA network Go Live date, scheduled for April 2018. At that time the private sale shall end and all HAZZA Tokens will be minted. The Tokens will enable access to the features of the HAZZA Network and utilities available for use within the ecosystem.

About VAPHR

VAPHR Inc., a new age "pure play" platform company for trusted commerce transactions. VAPHR employs disruptive technologies and capabilities by creating new operating models and ecosystems that enables unique competitive advantage from the use of blockchain, cryptology, cyber, artificial intelligence, machine intelligence and internet of things. These technologies are used to unbundle and massively disrupt current industries, sectors and supply chains both in public and private commerce. VAPHR co-creates, funds, builds and operates these new emerging business models and businesses of the future that enable trusted commerce transactions for first mover next generation category killers.

About HAZZA Network

HAZZA network is an initiative to build a global unified payment network by migrating an existing proven Global Payment System of Octo3 Limited to blockchain technology.

The global network aims to reduce barriers and inefficiencies of the entire payment industry by allowing the world's merchants, payment networks, acquirers, issuers, alternative payment method providers (APMs), payment service providers (PSPs), crypto payments and other industry players (e.g. device manufacturers, POS providers, etc.) to access a low-cost, minimal-engagement, decentralized payment network.

See: https://hazza.network

For further information please contact: info@hazza.network