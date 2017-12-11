Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Appointment of Director

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

The Board of Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Balfour as a new non-executive Directors of the Company, with effect from 2 January 2018.

Mr Balfour has over 30 years of experience in financial services. He was chief executive of Thomas Miller Investment Ltd until 2016 and prior senior appointments have included chief executive at Glasgow Investment Managers and chief investment officer at Edinburgh Fund Managers Limited. He is a non-executive director of Standard Life Investment Property Income Trust plc and Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc. He also chairs the investment committee of TPT Retirement Solutions (previously The Pensions Trust) and recently retired from the non-executive Board of Murray Income Trust plc. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

Richard Laing, chairman of Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc said "I am delighted that Mike has agreed to join the Board. His deep expertise and experience as an investment management professional and as a director of investment trusts will be invaluable to the Company.'

Mr Balfour does not currently hold any of the Company's ordinary shares.

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13(2) to 9.6.13(6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

Paul Griggs

Invesco Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

11 December 2017