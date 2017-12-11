Company announcement no 62/2017- 11 December 2017



On 9 March 2017, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2017 of 8 March 2017. The programme is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 9 March 2017 to 28 February 2018. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 560 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value, shares price DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 1,199,524 320.20 384,091,222.95 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 December 2017 10,101 360.25 3,638,839.80 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 December 2017 6,967 361.29 2,517,116.49 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 December 2017 6,000 363.58 2,181,472.80 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 December 2017 9,903 366.17 3,626,132.99 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 December 2017 9,399 369.89 3,476,632.77 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 1,241,894 321.71 399,531,417.79 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,383,581 shares, corresponding to 2.6% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 52,700,000, including treasury shares.



Please direct any queries to me at tel. +45 29 23 00 44.



Yours sincerely



Royal Unibrew A/S



Lars Jensen



CFO



Encl.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=656593