Cendyn is the World's Leading Data Driven Marketing Agency 2017 as voted by prestigious World Travel Awards

BOCA RATON, Florida, Dec.11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Cendyn, the leading provider of hotel CRM and hotel sales platforms in the hospitality industry, has today been voted as the World's Leading Data Driven Marketing Agency, 2017. The prestigious World Travel Awards recognizes companies, organizations and brands that push the boundaries of industry excellence.

"It's an absolute honor to win this award," says Tim Sullivan, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Cendyn. "We see day-in-day-out how many of our customers are now embracing the ability to use their data to enhance their digital marketing efforts to get more guests through the door. Not only do they see more direct, higher yielding bookings but using our CRM integration, they are able to watch those guests become returning, loyal guests."

Cendyn's unique Data-Driven Digital Marketing Suite enables hoteliers to learn about and target their most valuable guests more than ever before. By targeting the right guests, at the right time, with the right message, hoteliers are able to cut through the noise of the crowded hospitality industry with personalized multi-channel campaigns that showcase and drive awareness of your brand.

Using data to pave the way in how hoteliers communicate with their guests has revolutionized how they can learn more about guests' interactions, drive direct bookings, maintain brand presence with their most valuable guests and stay competitive in their market. Cendyn's integrated Digital Marketing Suite and Hotel CRM Suite enables hoteliers to keep their guests at the forefront of what they do, and concentrate on providing exceptional, personalized customer service at all times.

About Cendyn

Cendyn is a cloud-based software and services provider that develops integrated technology platforms for driving sales and marketing performance in the travel and hospitality industry. The Cendyn Hospitality Cloud offers the most complete set of innovative software and services in the industry, covering hotel marketing, guest engagement, group sales, and event management. With offices in Boca Raton, Atlanta, Boston, San Diego, Toronto, Whistler, London, Munich and Singapore, Cendyn proudly serves more than 30,000 clients in 143 countries with enterprise spend levels in excess of $1 billion. For more information on Cendyn, visit www.cendyn.com.

About World Travel Awards

World Travel Awards' was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel Awards' brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

Media Contact

Michael Bennett

SVP, Global Marketing

mbennett@cendyn.com

561-419-2286