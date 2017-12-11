Video Streaming Software Market - Expected to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global video streaming software market size to grow from USD 3.25 Billion in 2017 to USD 7.50 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.2%. Increasing need for transcoding to deliver videos to a large number of end-users, the extensive growth of online videos, and growing demands for on-demand streaming are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The video streaming software market is broadly classified by vertical into broadcasters, operators, and media; Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); education; healthcare; government; and others. The broadcasters, operators, and media vertical is expected to dominate the market with the largest market share during the forecast period. The education vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate, as video solutions help colleges and universities to centrally manage video resources that are collected from various sources. Moreover, video solutions also enhance the classroom experience and increase student engagement.

Among solutions, the transcoding and processing segment is expected to dominate the video streaming software market. However, the video analytics solutions segment is expected to grow at the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, as enterprises are extensively adopting video analytics to receive an end-to-end view of the video performance from the server to the network and finally to the players.

The video streaming software market is segmented into 5 regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2017, due to factors such as collaborations between governments and network arenas, institutional partnerships, and large-scale investments in outsourced video streaming solutions and services. APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing usage of digital media among organizations and individuals, and the rising awareness about business productivity in this region.

Brightcove

Haivision

Ibm

Kaltura

Kollective Technology

Ooyala

Panopto

Polycom

Qumu

Sonic Foundry

Vbrick

Wowza Media Systems

