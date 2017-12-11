Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Director Declaration



To: Company Announcements

Date: 08 December 2017

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

Subject: Director Declaration

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84



In accordance with the requirement of the London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 9.6.14, Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited announces that Mr Michael Balfour, a non-executive director, has informed the company that he is to be appointed to the Board of Perpetual Income Growth Investment Trust on 02 January 2018 as a non-executive Director.



