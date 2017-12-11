sprite-preloader
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, December 11


To: Company Announcements
Date: 08 December 2017
Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
Subject: Director Declaration
LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

In accordance with the requirement of the London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 9.6.14, Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited announces that Mr Michael Balfour, a non-executive director, has informed the company that he is to be appointed to the Board of Perpetual Income Growth Investment Trust on 02 January 2018 as a non-executive Director.

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Sharon A Williams
Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745186


