

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were little changed on Monday as investors turned their focus on a plethora of central bank meetings scheduled this week, with the FOMC widely expected to raise policy rates by 25 basis points.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 2 points at 5,400 in late opening deals after closing 0.3 percent higher on Friday.



Banks were trading mixed after strong gains on Friday. BNP Paribas was down 0.3 percent, while Credit Agricole was marginally higher and Societe Generale was moving up 0.4 percent.



On the economic front, survey data from the Bank of France showed that the French economy is likely to grow at a steady pace in the fourth quarter.



GDP is expected to climb 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter, unchanged from the second estimate released in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX