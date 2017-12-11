It has been decided to admit the following corporate bond for trading and official listing with effect from 12 December 2017:



Udsteder / issuer European Energy A/S ------------------------------------------------------------------ Første dato for handel / First day of trading 2017-12-12 ------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN DK0030401278 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Instrument name/ticker European Energy ------------------------------------------------------------------ Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance EUR ------------------------------------------------------------------ Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate 0,0 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Udløbsdato / Maturity date 2021-05-20 ------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. 33 93 33 66