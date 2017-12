PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech consumer price inflation eased in November, figures from the Czech Statistical Office revealed Monday.



Inflation eased to 2.6 percent in November from 2.9 percent in October. The rate came in line with expectations.



The slowdown was caused by the weak growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages prices. Prices of goods climbed 2.3 percent and services cost gained 3.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent, as expected.



