

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - What's in store for Casey's General Stores Inc. (CASY), KMG Chemicals Inc. (KMG), and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. (YGE) in today's earnings announcement?



- CASY's Q2 performance to reflect volatile fuel prices - Lubricants business performance to boost KMG's Q1 results - Increasing PV module shipments to propel YGE's Q3 performance



Casey's General Stores Inc. (CASY), a chain of convenience stores, is due to release its Q2 financial results after the bell today, with analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimating earnings of $1.40 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.



* Net income - $57.2 Mln * EPS - $1.44 * Revenue - $1.92 Bln



KMG Chemicals Inc. (KMG) will release its Q1 results today after the market close. Analysts estimate earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $106.6 million for the quarter. The company has been benefiting from demand both domestically and internationally, and its industrial lubricants business has continued to experience solid growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2018.



* GAAP Net income - $5.7 Mln * GAAP EPS - $0.47 * Adj. EPS - $0.48 * Revenue - $1.92 Bln



*Sees sales of $435 Mln - $450 Mln; Consensus - $446.7 Mln



Solar panel maker Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. (YGE) is slated to announced its Q3 financial results before the bell today. The results are expected to reflect the surging demand from China. Last year, the company reported:



* Net loss - $50.3 Mln * Loss per ADS - $2.80 * Adj. Loss - $39.5 Mln * Net revenues - $218.9 Mln



The company expects its PV module shipments to be in the estimated range of 550MW - 600MW for the third quarter of 2017, and revised the shipments guidance for full year of 2017 from 2.1GW-2.2GW to 2.5GW-2.8GW.



Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL), Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX), and Value Line Inc. (VALU) are the few other companies lined up to release their quarterly results today.



