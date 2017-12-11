Cenospheres Market by Type, End-use Industry & Region - Global Forecasts to 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cenospheres Market by Type (Gray Cenosphere, White Cenosphere), End-use Industry (Refractory, Construction, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Paints & Coatings), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global cenospheres market was valued at USD 346.8 Million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 689.2 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 12.16% from 2017 to 2022. The growing demand from the oil & gas, construction, and refractory end-use industries and superior structural properties are key factors expected to drive the global cenospheres market.

The gray cenospheres segment led the market in 2016 and is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to high demand from North America and Europe. The growing oil & gas and construction industries in countries, such as, China, Japan, and India is expected to further aid the growth of the segment.

Based on end-us industry, the cenospheres market has been classified into oil & gas, refractory, construction, automotive, and paints & coatings, among others. The oil & gas end-use industry led the market in 2016. Growing shale gas exploration and production activities in North America and rising production activities in the Middle East are expected to drive the demand for cenospheres in the oil & gas industry.



North America was the largest market for cenospheres, in terms of value, followed by Europe. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for cenospheres, owing to high demand for cenospheres from the oil & gas and automotive industries in the region.



The cenospheres market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to several technological innovations and the presence of some of the key manufacturers of cenospheres in the region. The demand from emerging countries such as, China, India, and South Korea is expected to further aid the growth of the cenospheres market in the region.



Companies Mentioned



American Iodine Company Inc.

Ashtech India Pvt Ltd.

Ceno Technologies

Cenosphere India Pvt. Ltd.

Cenospheres Trade & Engineering S.A.

Delamin Limited

Durgesh Merchandise Pvt. Ltd.

Envirospheres

Ets Inc.

Excellex Solutions

Khetan Group

Krishna Udyog

Microspheres Sa

Omya AG

PR Ecoenergy Pvt. Ltd.

Petra India Group

Prakash Mica Exports Pvt. Ltd.

Qingdao Eastchem Inc.

Reslab Microfiller

Scotash Limited

Others



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Cenospheres Market, By Type



7 Cenospheres Market, By End-Use Industry



8 Regional Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



