

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rallied on Monday as the pound held weaker and investors turned their focus on a plethora of central bank meetings scheduled this week, with the FOMC widely expected to raise policy rates by 25 basis points.



The Bank of England, which hiked rates last month, is hardly in a position to raise rates again when it reviews its monetary policy on Thursday.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 52 points or 0.71 percent at 7,446 in late opening deals after rallying 1 percent on Friday.



Financials were broadly higher, with Standard Chartered, HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group rising 1-2 percent.



Investec rallied 3.5 percent. The company reassured investors that it is not expecting to suffer any losses on its credit exposures to the Steinhoff Group of companies.



Hurricane Energy shares soared 11 percent after the company unveiled a new competent persons report for the 'Rona Ridge' assets, excluding the Lancaster oil field.



Centrica dropped 1.4 percent after its joint venture Spirit Energy has begun trading as an independent oil and gas operator.



BAE Systems advanced 0.7 percent after the defense contractor agreed a £5bn contract to supply 24 Typhoon fighter jets to Qatar.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX