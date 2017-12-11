sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 11.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,551 Euro		-0,016
-0,24 %
WKN: 872414 ISIN: GB0009457366 Ticker-Symbol: DGW1 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
11.12.2017 | 11:49
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC - Annual Financial Report

DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC

ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 30 SEPTEMBER 2017

11 December 2017

A copy of Daily Mail and General Trust plc's (DMGT) 2017 Annual Report and Accounts, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, Form of Proxy and web default letter (for those shareholders opting for electronic communications) have been uploaded to the UKLA National Storage Mechanism and will be available within two business days.

These documents have been posted today to those shareholders who are eligible to receive or have requested them. The Annual Report and Accounts is available on DMGT's website at:

https://www.dmgt.com/investors/annual-report-17

As required by DTR 6.3.5 (1), we set out below the Directors' responsibilities statement contained within the Annual Report as follows:

"Each of the Directors confirms that, to the best of his/her knowledge:

• the Group Financial Statements, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the EU, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit of the Group; and

• the Strategic Report contained on pages 2 to 39 includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Group, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that it faces.'

All the other information required by DTR 6.3.5 (1) was contained within the announcement of DMGT's results for the year ended 30 September 2017 released to the market in unedited full text on Thursday 30 November 2017.

Disclosure of Home Member State

For the purposes of the Transparency Directive, the Home Member State of Daily Mail and General Trust plc is the United Kingdom.

Enquiries:

Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary, 020 3615 2904


© 2017 PR Newswire