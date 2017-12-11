

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's economy grew at the fastest pace in six years in the third quarter, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Monday.



Gross domestic product grew 11.1 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, faster than the 5.4 percent expansion logged in the second quarter.



This was the highest since the third quarter of 2011, when GDP climbed 11.6 percent.



Calendar adjusted GDP advanced 9.6 percent annually, following the 6.4 percent expansion seen a quarter ago.



Quarter-on-quarter, GDP growth eased to 1.2 percent from 2.2 percent in preceding period.



The expenditure-side breakdown of GDP showed that household spending increased 11.7 percent and government expenditure grew 2.8 percent annually. At the same time, gross fixed capital formation climbed notably by 12.4 percent.



Likewise, exports of goods and services increased by 17.2 percent and imports by 14.5 percent.



The annual rate of growth is likely to slow sharply in the coming quarters, William Jackson, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



Even so, today's GDP data, coming alongside November's jump in inflation, mean a rate hike at Thursday's monetary policy committee meeting now looks highly likely, the economist added.



Elsewhere, the central bank data showed that the current account deficit narrowed to $3.83 billion in October from $4.56 billion in September.



The financial account showed a deficit of $5.01 billion compared to $3.94 billion in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX