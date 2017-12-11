Flow Battery Market 3.38% CAGR Growth Report by 2021 | ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, December 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Flow Battery market trend is Declining Li-ion battery prices. Batteries refer to the devices used to store energy, which can be utilized later at times of blackouts, power shortages, or when the demand for electricity is high. Batteries are divided into lead-acid, lithium, or nickel-based. A battery plate grid enhances the life and performance of a battery.

The network composition is a balance among the electrolyte's specific gravity, the active material used, and lead concentration. Batteries are used in automobiles, electronics, golf carts, and forklifts, among others. Lithium-ion (Li-ion) and lead-acid batteries are most extensively utilized in automotive and motive industries.

The analysts forecast global flow battery market to grow at a CAGR of 3.38% during the period 2017-2021. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Declining Li-ion battery prices. The market for Li-ion batteries has been gaining impetus and is witnessing rapid growth. Owing to this, there has been a decline in the demand for lead-acid batteries. The factor that is discriminating between Li-ion batteries and lead-acid batteries is price. The cost of Li-ion batteries is more than that of lead-acid batteries. However, leading vendors in the manufacturing of Li-ion batteries are working on technological advances and are trying to reduce the price of Li-ion batteries."

Key players in the global flow battery market: Primus Power, redT energy, UniEnergy Technologies, VanadiumCorp Resource, Vionx Energy, ACME, Amara Raja Power Systems, Coslight Group, EaglePicher Technologies, Eaton, EverExceed, EXIDE INDUSTRIES, GS Battery (USA), HBL Power Systems, Hitachi Chemical (previously FIAMM Energy Technology), Hitachi Chemical Energy Technology, HOPPECKE, KPS Capital Partners (previously C&D TECHNOLOGIES), LG Chem, NED Energy, NorthStar, Panasonic, SAMSUNG SDI, Schneider Electric, Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources, Trojan Battery and Victron Energy.

According to the flow battery market report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rise of green telecom towers. Telecom tower and infrastructure operators in North America, especially those in the US, are under tremendous pressure to reduce their carbon footprint. Therefore, manufacturers of telecom power system are expanding their product portfolio with green telecom power systems. Diesel accounts for more than two-fifth of the total operating expenditure, with diesel generators being predominantly used in the telecom sector.

Further, the flow battery market report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Lead pollution and stringent laws. Lead-acid batteries account for the majority of the overall lead production. The standard arrangement of lead-acid batteries consists of lead plates, with plastic coating on them, that are placed in sulfuric acid. The recycling of lead-acid batteries helps in reducing the number of disposable batteries as solid waste. These batteries are rechargeable, which helps consumers to reuse them.

