Dahua Technology Releases Its First Battery Powered Wi-Fi Video Doorbell DB10

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology, a leading solution provider in global video surveillance industry, releases its first battery powered, Wi-Fi video doorbell-- DB10.

As the society rapidly develops, people's social circles are expanding. They are either in a get-together, in a vacation overseas, or at work. They spend less time at home. Traditional digital doorbells become less helpful to residents who are always on the go. With no network connectivity and no video recording, the householder is likely to miss important visitors and information. To solve these problems, Dahua releases the Wi-Fi video doorbell DB10 to enable you to answer the door from anywhere.

Key Product Features

Mobile App & Cloud Services With an app in your mobile phone and Cloud Services, you can answer the door from anywhere in the world. The app will forward in near real-time a video call which you can control and review even when you're in the other side of the globe.

Short-time Charge for Long-time Use DB10 supports up to 5 months' service period in a single charge and can be recharged in 3.5 hours, enabling you to spend as less time and attention in maintenance as possible.

Wire-free Installation and Wi-Fi Connection DB10 is easy to install and use. Requiring no cabling or punching, you can just install the doorbell yourself.

Clear Image and Wide Angle FOV DB10 supports Up to 1080P HD video intercom with super wide horizontal field of view (FOV=140 degree). These enable you to see in the house or through your cell phone clearly who is visiting, largely reducing the risk of mistakenly letting someone unknown in.

PIR Detection with 5 Configurable Zones This enables you to set up advanced motion detection with specific detection areas, allowing you to detect approaching visitors while greatly reducing false alarms.

Click DB10 product page for more specifications and applications.

The release of its first battery powered Wi-Fi doorbell demonstrated Dahua's commitment to continuous innovation and services. With a mission of "Enabling a Safer Society and Smarter Living", Dahua will continue to focus on "Innovation, Quality, and Service" to serve partners and customers around the world. Visit http://www.dahuasecurity.com to learn more and follow us on Facebookand LinkedIn.

*Product launch date might be varied depends on countries.