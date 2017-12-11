Food Robotics Market Size Worth $3.35 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 13.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, December 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalfood robotics marketis anticipated to reach USD 3.35 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for packaged food, need for automation, increasing food safety regulations, and high labor costs are expected to drive the food robotics market.

The industry has witnessed increasing investments in R&D activities, since the past few years, for the development of technologically-advanced robotics and automated systems. The increasing labor costs are driving the packaged food producers toward the adoption of automation systems. The application segments of the market include palletizing, packaging, repackaging, picking, and processing.

The packaging segment is presumed to hold the highest growth rate over the forecast years. The market is witnessing increasing use of packaging automation solutions in food industries. The advantages bestowed by the technology include higher efficiency in food production and processing, increased production efficiency, and consistent quality of products.

The key market participants IN the food robotics market are ABB Group,Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.,Fanuc Corporation,Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and others. The vendors in the robotics and automation market are likely to witness increased demand for robotics solutions over the forecast years, owing to the increasing technological advancements.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The SCARA segment is presumed to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 15.5% over the forecast period

Medium payload capacity robots are predicted to largely contribute to the market growth as they facilitate increase in performance and efficiency

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, owing to the high demand for packaged food in economies such as Japan and China

Grand View Research has segmented the global food robotics market based on types of robots, payload, applications, and regions:

Types of Robots outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Articulated Parallel SCARA Cylindrical Other

Payload outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Low Medium Heavy

Application outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Packaging Repackaging Palletizing Picking Processing Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany Italy Asia Pacific Japan China Republic of Korea Rest of the World



