Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Worth 539.5 Million USD by 2022

The report"Microencapsulated Pesticides Marketby Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, and Rodenticides), Technology (Physical, Physico-chemical, and Chemical), Application Sector (Agricultural and Non-agricultural), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to reach USD 539.5 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.54% from USD 312.5 Million 2017. As microencapsulation ensures controlled delivery of a limited amount of active ingredients and has an effective action against the targeted pests, its use is expected to reduce environmental and health risks to the applicators, and in turn, is projected to have a strong influence in the meat in the next five years.

Insecticides dominated the market with largest share in 2016

The market for insecticide formulations was the largest, by type, in 2016. The product portfolio of major companies involved in the pesticides industry has been more focused in the development of microencapsulated insecticide formulations. Also, some key companies have been entering into R&D agreements and seeking regulatory approvals for their formulations, thus this segment occupied largest share in 2016.

Chemical method is projected to be the fastest-growing microencapsulation process segment during the forecast period

Chemical production technology is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the wide use of interfacial polymerization for the commercialization of the encapsulated pesticides in the market. Also, this technology is less expensive and helps large-scale production, as compared to other technologies.

Europe dominated the market with the largest share in 2016

Due to the declining trend for emulsifiable concentrate (EC) formulations in Europe for its harmful effect on the environment and the increasing application of integrated pest management, the market was led by the European region in 2016.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It also includes the profiles of leading companies such as BASF (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), Monsanto (US), ADAMA (Israel), and FMC Corporation (US).

