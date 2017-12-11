Synchronous Condensers Market is Estimated to Reach US$ 1,200 Mn by 2027- Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, December 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The synchronous condensers market is witnessing a significant growth owing to the special equipment properties. These condensers have the ability to absorb or produce reactive power on a transient basis. This helps correct the power factor and stabilise the power grid against short circuits and other transient fault conditions. It also has active components designed according to project-specific needs. These condensers are used for electrical power utilities and also for industry purposes.

A new research report by Future Market Insights titled 'Synchronous Condensers Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027', provides all the crucial insights of the global synchronous condensers market. According to the research report, the global synchronous condensers market is expected to hold a valuation of over US$ 720 Mn in 2017 and reach over US$ 1,200 Mn by the end of 2027. The global market is anticipated to expand at a robust CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Global Synchronous Condensers Market: Dynamics

Revenue growth of the global synchronous condensers market is driven by a lot of factors including increase in renewable energy-based power generation and demand for power factor correction. Another factor that plays an important role in the growth of the market is the increase in environment regulations owing to global climate changes. Old power plants generating power from non-renewable energy sources have to be converted into renewable power generation or shifted away from residential areas.

This shifting of power plants away from residential areas results in the setting up of long distance transmission lines for transferring electric power from power plants to the grid located in the city. This leads to power loss, as the length of a transmission line is directly proportional to the power loss occurred. Hence, synchronous condensers are installed at power plants to mitigate the power loss in transmission by moving reactive power and changing the voltage of the grid to balance the distribution across long distances. This factor drives the growth of the synchronous condensers market.

However the market analysis indicates that revenue growth of the market is expected to be hindered by long installation duration time and long refresh cycles associated with synchronous condensers.

Global Synchronous Condensers Market: Segmental Highlights

The global synchronous condensers market is divided into different segments on the basis of various parameters. The segmental forecasts are given below.

On the basis of product type, new synchronous condensers lead the market holding a value of over US$ 409 Mn in 2017 whereas the reconditioned condensers segment is expected to hold a value of over US$ 300 Mn in 2017.

On the basis of cooling type, the hydrogen cooled segment leads the market with its market value expected to reach over US$ 560 Mn in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%.

In terms of reactive power rating, the above 200 MVAR segment is projected to be the most attractive with an estimated market value of around US$ 690 Mn in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Based on end use, the electrical power utility segment holds a market value of over US$ 630 Mn and is way ahead of the industrial purpose segment.

On the basis of starting method, the static frequency converters segment dominates the global market with its market value expected to reach over US$ 912 Mn in 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, North America leads the market with an expected market value of around US$ 190 Mn in 2017. However, Western Europe leads in terms of CAGR, with a growth rate of 6.5% during 2017-2027.

Global Synchronous Condensers Market: Competitive Analysis

An important section of the report covers the competitive scenario of the global synchronous condensers market. Some of the key players included in the report are ABB Ltd., General Electric Company, Toshiba Corporation, WEG, Siemens AG, Power Systems & Controls, Inc., Sustainable Power Systems Inc., Electromechanical Engineering Associates, Inc. etc.

