Automotive Composites Market - Projected to Reach USD 13.14 Billion By 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Automotive Composites Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The automotive composites market is projected to reach USD 13.14 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 12.26% between 2017 and 2022. Increase in the demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles and environment-friendly electric vehicles and use of natural fiber composites in automotive interiors are the factors driving the growth of the automotive composites market across the globe.

The automotive composites market has been segmented based on fiber type, resin type, vehicle type, manufacturing process, application, and region. Based on fiber type, the market has been classified into glass fiber, carbon fiber, and others. The glass fiber segment is leading the automotive composites market as glass fibers are increasingly used in various applications due to their significant properties and cost effectiveness. The carbon fiber segment of the automotive composites market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in terms of value and volume as these carbon fiber composites are used in electric, luxury, and sports cars.

Based on resin type, the automotive composites market has been classified into thermoset and thermoplastic. The thermoset segment is expected to lead the automotive composites market during the forecast period in terms of volume. The different types of thermoset polymer matrices such as epoxy, polyester, vinyl esters, and others are used in the manufacturing of automotive composites. The growth of the thermoset segment of the market can be attributed to various properties offered by these resins, which include no expansion due to heat and resistance to the effect of moisture. These resins are suitable for highly corrosive and high-temperature applications and as such, are used for manufacturing heat shields, fuel vapor canister brackets, and radiator brackets, among others.

Among applications, the exterior segment is leading the automotive composites market in terms of value and volume. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the increased demand for automotive composites to manufacture several exterior parts such as fenders, hoods, bumper beams, and deck lids of vehicles. The automotive composites are used to manufacture the exterior parts of vehicles as they result in their increased strength and lightweight. They also increase the durability of vehicles, thereby ensuring their long life cycles and low maintenance costs. The exterior parts of vehicles manufactured from composites offer high stiffness, thereby resulting in minimum damages in case of accidents.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Macro Economic Overview And Key Trends



7 Automotive Composites Market, By Fiber Type



8 Automotive Composites Market, By Resin Type



9 Automotive Composites Market, By Manufacturing Process



10 Automotive Composites Market, By Application



11 Automotive Composites Market, By Vehicle Type



12 Regional Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles

3B Fiberglass Company

Fiberglass Company AAT Composites (Pty) Ltd.

Continental Structural Plastics Inc.

Creative Composites Ltd.

Formaplex

GMS Composites

Gurit

Hanwha Azdel

Hexcel Corporation

IDI Composite International

Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.

Magna International Inc.

Mahindra Cie Automotive Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mubea Carbo Tech Gmbh

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Owens Corning

Plasan Carbon Composites

Quantum Composites

Sabic (Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation)

SGL Group

Solvay S.A.

Toho Tenax Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

TPI Composites

UFP Technologies, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tb54xf/automotive

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716