TOPHOTELPROJECTS: The Top 5 Most Instagrammed Hotels in the World

ROTENBURG AN DER WÜMME, Germany, December 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

These days, everyone is a budding photographer or a designer. Instagram has given people an eye for design that they didn't know existed, and whether it is your hotel room, your lunch or a cute dog in the park, each moment is made to be recorded, filters and all. Hotels are particularly wise to the power of Instagram to present a certain image of their property to the world, and users of the app are more than happy to gloat about their latest luxury hotel stay, all of which is good news for the hotelier and their brand. We take a look at the Top 5 most snapped hotels on Instagram.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/617912/Tophotel_Marina.jpg )



Marina Bay Sands, Singapore



This iconic hotel is Singapore's largest, and also the biggest hitter on Instagram. The inimitable silhouette of the hotel's three concave towers topped with the Sands SkyPark viewing platform, where most of the photos are taken from, is ultra Insta-friendly. During the day the hotel stands out against Singapore's incredible skyline, while at night its towers twinkle with a million lights that make it look as inviting as it is impressive. The SkyPark affords views over the city below, so whether you're inside or outside the hotel, the camera is sure to love whatever perspective it finds.



The Venetian, Las Vegas



This five-diamond luxury hotel and casino has all the grandeur and pomp of old Vegas, which is one of the reasons it continues to be a favourite with visitors to America's playground. It is one of the few remaining themed hotels that still exist in Las Vegas, and it is an homage to the Italian city, complete with canals, gondolas and a pint-sized version of St. Mark's Square.



MGM Grand, Las Vegas



One of the world's most well known hotels and casinos, the MGM Grand is loved by Instagrammers for its multitude of frames that can include the film studio's iconic lion out the front of the hotel, the huge MGM signs or the unique crucifix shape of the hotel itself. Its famous casino is also the subject of many Instagram posts, as well as the green bands around its perimeter that are lit up at night.



Atlantis The Palm, Dubai



This hotel in Dubai has many camera-worthy features. From its almost Disney-esque exterior to its waterpark and slides set into the sides of Mayan temples, Atlantis The Palm also benefits from a large stretch of pristine beach beyond which crystal clear waters stretch into a photographer's dream. The Lost Chambers Aquarium also provides ample fodder for Instagram junkies to go wild on.



Fontainebleau, Miami



This iconic hotel on Miami Beach is another firm favourite with Instagrammers, who want to get some pics of the famous hotel that was featured in The Bodyguard and Goldfinger, among other hit Hollywood movies. The hotel is quintessentially Miami, boasting palm trees and envy-inducing swimming pools that will make all your friends at home more than jealous.

