TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/11/17 -- Deveron UAS Corp. (CSE: DVR)(CSE: DVR.CN)(CNSX: DVR) ("Deveron" or the "Company"), is pleased to welcome agriculture industry leaders Art Froehlich and David Sippell to the Company's Advisory Board. Mr. Froehlich and Mr. Sippell have a tremendous amount of experience and success in bringing new technologies to agriculture in North America.

Mr. Froehlich is a board member of Richardson International Limited and Strategic Advisor and Board member at AdFarm, one of North America's largest agriculture and food marketing and communications companies. Over the last 30 years, Mr. Froehlich has held senior executive positions with Hoechst Canada Inc (Bayer), Alberta Pool (Viterra), and Westcan Malting (RAHR). He continues to work with Canadian food and agricultural companies in developing international markets for their products.

Mr. Sippell has spent the past 30 years in agriculture as an entrepreneur, scientist and CEO. He brings a vast knowledge base in areas of seed technology and crop protection, previously serving as Head, Diverse Field Crops for Syngenta. Early in his career, he worked at Agricore United as General Manager and at Pioneer Hi-Bred in roles ranging from pathologist to the world-wide marketing manager of Canola. He holds a PhD in Plant Breeding/Pathology from the University of Guelph.

"Our goal has been to bring North American leaders from the agriculture industry together to find ways to provide value to growers using data," commented David MacMillan, President & CEO of Deveron. "Art and David bring a phenomenal amount of experience to our team in commercializing new products in agriculture. Our entire team is looking forward to working with them as we expand Deveron's data service network in North America."

Art Froehlich commented "In all my years in agriculture, I have seen a lot of new technology introduced to farms across North America. I see drones as another transformative idea that will bring new forms of information to farmers, enabling them to make more efficient decisions. From my involvement in some of the first forms of transgenic canola technology to various improvements in livestock and row crop, I'm looking forward to seeing how drones may have similar impact on North American farms."

"Agricultural productivity is advancing at an incredible rate. Integration of technologies will further increase speed of change. Farmers' ability to lead change is being driven by adoption of technology" commented David Sippell. "I believe Deveron and its drone data services are perfectly positioned to be the next great integrator and their customers will increasingly adopt data based precision farming technology. With leadership from the Deveron team, farm productivity will continue to improve as drone collected data ensures efficiency of inputs, to maximize quality and yield."

About Deveron UAS:

Deveron is a nationally compliant, Transport Canada licensed, UAV operator providing enterprise drone data services to agriculture. Deveron's data helps farmers increase yields and reduce costs using sophisticated Unmanned Aerial Systems ("UAS" or "drones"), sensors, software and analytics. Deveron's drone data service network allows enterprise level customers to obtain on-demand, actionable data without exposure to technology and capital risks. The Company is focused on building a standardized network of drones and sensors to provide data in North America.

For more information and to join our community, please visit www.deveronuas.com.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under Canadian securities laws. Without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve various degrees of risk. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to possible future events and conditions and, by their nature, are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. The following are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements: changes in the world wide price of agricultural commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in agriculture, the uncertainty of future profitability and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. Additional information regarding the material factors and assumptions that were applied in making these forward looking statements as well as the various risks and uncertainties we face are described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of our annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis of our financial results and other continuous disclosure documents and financial statements we file with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update this forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. The Company relies on litigation protection for forward looking statements.

Contacts:

David MacMillan

President & CEO

Deveron UAS Corp.

416-367-4571 ext. 221

dmacmillan@deveronuas.com



