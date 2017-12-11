

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The major highlight on Monday is the JOLTS data for October. The consensus is for a slight growth. Asian shares closed higher, while European shares are trading mostly up. Investors are keeping an eye out for the monetary policy announcement in next week and also the geopolitical developments.



Initial trading on U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher.



As of 6.20 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 55 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 3.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 11.50 points.



U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday. The Dow climbed 117.68 points or 0.5 percent to 24,329.16, the Nasdaq rose 27.24 points or 0.4 percent to 6,840.08 and the S&P 500 advanced 14.52 points or 0.6 percent to 2,651.50.



On the economic front, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, JOLTS report for October will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 6.100 million, while it was 6.093 in the prior month. The three year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.30 am ET, while the 10-year Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



In the corporate sector, Nokia corp. (NOK) announced the appointment of Joerg Erlemeier as Chief Operating Officer and member of the Group Leadership Team or GLT with immediate effect. Monika Maurer, who previously held the COO position, will support Erlemeier during a transition period and then leave Nokia to pursue new opportunities outside the company. Erlemeier will report to Nokia President and Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Suri.



Food and beverages giant PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) announced that it will be transferring its stock exchange listing to Nasdaq from the New York Stock Exchange, effective December 19 after market close. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on December 20, with the common stock continuing to trade under the symbol 'PEP.'



Asian stocks closed broadly higher on Monday. Chinese stocks rallied, led by consumer staple and healthcare companies. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index jumped 32.20 points or 0.98 percent to 3,322.20 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was grew 325.44 points or 1.14 percent at 28,965.29.



Japanese shares rose for a third straight session to hit a fresh 25-year high. The Nikkei average rose 127.65 points or 0.56 percent to 22,938.73, the highest closing level since early 1992. The broader Topix index closed 0.53 percent higher at 1,813.34.



Australian shares ended marginally higher. All ordinaries index finished up 4.50 points or 0.07 percent.



European shares are trading broadly higher. The CAC 40 of France is down 0.22 points. DAX of Germany is climbing 14.34 points or 0.11 percent. FTSE 100 of England is gaining 47.92 points or 0.64 points. Swiss Market Index is up 1.31 points or 0.01 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.02 percent.



