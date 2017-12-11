Hall-effect Current Sensor Market (2017-2023): Fueled by the Increasing Demand for Intelligent Hall-effect Sensors

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market by Type, Technology, Output (Linear and Threshold), Industry (Industrial Automation, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Utilities, Medical, Railways), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Hall-Effect current sensor market is expected to grow from USD 906.7 Million in 2017 to USD 1,473.7 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2017 and 2023.

The growth of this market is fueled by the increasing demand for intelligent Hall-Effect sensors, ongoing technological advancements in Hall-Effect current sensors, and growing use of fully integrated and programmable current sensors. Moreover, the advantages of galvanic isolation-based Hall-Effect current sensors and developments in the Hall-Effect current sensor ecosystem through organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product developments, expansions, partnerships, distribution contracts and agreements, and acquisitions, further drive the growth of this market.

Between open-loop and closed loop current sensors, the market for closed-loop current sensor is expected to grow at a higher CAGR between 2017 and 2023. The faster response time and higher accuracy have led to a rise in the adoption of closed-loop current sensors. Moreover, the demand for closed-loop current sensors would continue to grow due to their applications in critical industries such as medical, automotive, and aerospace & defense. This would lead to further innovations in the Hall-Effect current sensor market.

The Hall-Effect current sensor market for BiCMOS technology is expected to grow at a high CAGR between 2017 and 2023 driven by the growing adoption of BiCMOS technology over CMOS technology as it improves the speed of operations and reduces the density of the integrated circuit.

Among various industries, industrial automation held the largest share of the overall Hall-Effect current sensor market in 2016. This is attributed to the growing applications of control systems and automation equipment in the industries, which creates a need for current measurement for various applications such as AC-DC converter, overcurrent fault detection, and battery monitoring.

Companies Mentioned:



ABB Ltd

Allegro Microsystems, Llc. (Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.)

American Aerospace Controls

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

Electrohms Pvt Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.

Infineon Technologies Ag

Kohshin Electric Corporation

Lem Holding Sa

Magnesensor Technology (Mst)

Melexis Nv

Pulse Electronics Corporation

Stmicroelectronics N.V.

TDK Corporation

Vacuumschmelze Gmbh & Co. Kg

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market, By Type



7 Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market, By Technology



8 Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market, By Output



9 Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market, By End-Use Industry



10 Geographic Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5k7jmr/halleffect

