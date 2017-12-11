Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-12-11 13:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On December 11, 2017, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange decided in accordance with the stock exchange rulebook section "Supervision" to suspend automatic order matching in AS Tallinna Vesi shares (ticker: TVEAT, ISIN code: EE3100026436) from the start of the trading day on December 12, 2017 until the information about the decision of the Supreme Court has been disclosed by AS Tallinna Vesi via stock exchange information distribution system.



Notice on resumption of automatic order matching will follow.



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.