SINGAPORE / TOKYO, Dec 11, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - mybitwallet, a leading digital payment services provider, now offers a JPY/USD/EUR currency exchange service on a round-the-clock basis.This newly extended service allows users anywhere, from any location or time zone around the world, to transact anytime - between JPY, USD and EUR on the digital mybitwallet platform.mybitwallet users are able to exchange funds with just 2 simple steps:1. Select base currency and target currency from currencies (JPY/USD/EUR) on the platform.2. Enter the amount requested for an exchange of currency and submit.The currency exchange service is free for all mybitwallet users, with no additional service charges incurred. mybitwallet hopes the 24/7 currency exchange will provide a better payment experience to users worldwide.About mybitwalletmybitwallet, a leading digital Wallet payment solution, aims to provide the world's best multi-currency, real-time payment experience for all mybitwallet users - and the world's best payment solution experience across all industries.Introduced in 2016, mybitwallet is driven by a team of passionate disruptors determined to create a seamless payment platform for business owners and merchants around the world - and their clients.mybitwallet by E PROTECTIONS PTE LTD (Singapore, 2012). Visit mybitwallet at https://mybitwallet.com.Contact mybitwalletJasmine ChangT: +65 6221 0111E: jasminechang@epro.sgJapan Customer ServiceT: +81 3 6893 0958E: info@mybitwallet.comSource: mybitwalletCopyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.