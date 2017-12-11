NexWafe GmbH has completed €8 million (around US$9.4 million) in financing for the next stage of its kerfless wafer manufacturing plans. The company sees big market potential for the product, which projects cost reductions of 50%.

Fraunhofer ISE spinoff, NexWafe has secured €8 million in financing for the commercialization of its kerfless wafers.

Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures (SAEV) led the round, which included Green Gateway Fund 2 (GGF2), advised by Wermuth Asset Management GmbH (WAM), and existing investor Lynwood (Schweiz) AG.

The funds will be used for the commissioning of NexWafe's 5 MW wafer production line in Freiburg, Germany.

CEO Stefan Reber tells pv magazine NexWafe is targeting cost reductions of 50%. Energy consumption is also expected to decrease by at least this much he says.

While the pilot line is expected to be complete by Q2 2018, says Reber, the plans announced ...

