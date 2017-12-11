

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's merchandise trade deficit widened in October, as exports growth was outpaced by a surge in imports, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed Monday.



Trade deficit grew to EUR 1.536 billion from EUR 923 million a year ago and EUR 1.21 billion in September.



Exports rose 11.8 percent year-on-year and 4.4 percent from the previous month. Imports jumped 21.4 percent from a year ago and 9 percent month-on-month.



Imports annual growth was the strongest since May, when the rose at the same pace. The agency attributed the latest surge to a 16.9 percent growth in intra-EU imports.



Imports of industrial supplies soared 22.8 percent and those of fuels and lubricants jumped 33.6 percent.



