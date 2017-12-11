

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted a Biologics License Application or BLA to review galcanezumab for the prevention of migraine in adults. Galcanezumab has been submitted for use as a once-monthly, self-administered injection via auto-injector pen or prefilled syringe.



Lilly announced the submission of the BLA on its third-quarter earnings call in October 2017.



The application includes positive data from three Phase 3 studies - EVOLVE-1, EVOLVE-2 and REGAIN, which evaluated 2,901 patients.



In these three studies, patients treated with galcanezumab experienced a statistically significantly greater decrease in the average number of monthly migraine headache days compared to placebo. The most commonly-reported adverse events were injection site reactions, including pain.



Galcanezumab represents the first of three investigational, non-opioid treatments in development as part of Lilly's overall pain portfolio.



The Lilly portfolio also includes lasmiditan for the acute treatment of migraine and tanezumab, developed in partnership with Pfizer Inc. (PFE), for the treatment of osteoarthritis, chronic low back pain and cancer pain.



